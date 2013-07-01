Almo Hosts Mid-Atlantic E4 Expo on July 26



Registration is open for Almo Professional A/V’s E4 Expo Mid-Atlantic, an abridged version of the E4 AV Tour. Taking place on July 26 at Turf City in Ellicott, MD, the one-day event gives attendees access to hundreds of new products from more than 30 of the industry’s top manufacturers. The event will also include interactive product workshops, lunchtime roundtable discussions with industry experts, $5,000 in prizes and opportunities for networking with Almo’s Mid-Atlantic Account Managers and specialized Business Development Manager team.

“If you saw an interesting product at InfoComm but didn’t have the opportunity to learn about it, our E4 Expo provides the opportunity for in-depth manufacturer discussions in a small, relaxed venue between the busy spring and fall trade show seasons,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “We’ll have lunch meet-ups with these manufacturers and our six specialized Business Development Managers to discuss important industry topics. Attendees will have the chance to get their hands on some of the newest products by creating and publishing digital signage projects for example.”

The E4 Expo Mid Atlantic will feature the traveling Panasonic Solutions Van which is loaded with the newest integrated technologies including flat panel displays, projectors and pro video products. Attendees will have a chance to experience the solutions van onsite at the E4 Expo where they can walk through a myriad of Panasonic products all contained within the van.

In addition, some of the product highlights from E4 Expo Mid Atlantic include:

•Barco’s ClickShare, a one-click meeting room tool that facilitates collaboration and interaction.

•LG’s 84-inch 4K Ultra High Definition display

•Elo’s virtual receptionist solution

•Mitsubishi’s LaserVue projector

•Da-Lite’s ViewShare with a 1080p USB compatible screen integrated right into the screen frame.

•Samsung’s transparent cube

Exhibiting manufacturers include AMX, Atlas Sound, BrightSign, C2G, Barco, Chief, Christie Microtiles, Da-Lite, Draper, Elo, Furman, Hitachi, Hiperwall, Kramer, LG, Mitsubishi, NEC, Panasonic, Peerless-AV, Planar, Premier Mounts, Samsung, Sharp SunBrite TV, TouchSystems, Tripp-Lite, ZeeVee and more.