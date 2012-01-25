Crestron Adds Energy Management Software

Crestron has revealed the Fusion EM (Energy Management) software, available March 1.

Fusion EM is part of the Crestron Fusion Global Enterprise Management platform. The Fusion database, running on a central server, provides the foundation to run different software applications based on organizational needs. Organizations can choose Fusion EM to monitor and track environmental systems and energy usage, and Fusion RV software to manage, monitor and control AV presentation and video conference technologies. The Fusion Global Enterprise Management platform provides network access to any device or system throughout the global enterprise.

Fusion EM Energy Management Software can analyze energy consumption, turn lights on or off, set actions for when a room is occupied, adjust heating/cooling set points, and edit demand response settings.