X2O Xpresenter vClips Include NITRO Graphics

At CETW 2011, X2O Media will launch a new version of its Xpresenter vClips video kiosk powered by the company's NITRO graphics platform.

With NITRO, the latest version of vClips combines new dynamic display capabilities, including a 3D video carousel that displays HD videos, with on-screen navigation.

The Xpresenter vClips video kiosk is an interactive video application that allows users to browse and play back video clips using a simple touch-screen interface. The adaptable solution features unlimited categories and expandable video storage, support for popular video formats, and the ability to customize categories.

X2O Media's NITRO graphics platform combines graphics and real-time animations with features such as Channel-in-Channel capability for overlapping channel layers, and integrated 3D support for the creation of 3D objects and tickers. The platform includes support for multitouch touch-screens and for any resolution output.

Installed as a standalone application, or combined with X2O Media's Xpresenter server, customers can choose to manage vClips' video content locally with drag-and-drop, or choose to integrate it with X2O's Web portal for building and managing a multilocation network, as well as receive remote monitoring and support from X2O's network operations center.