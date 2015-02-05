5 Reasons You Cannot Miss InfoComm Connections in San Jose

Oh hey, this is your future self thanking you for attending InfoComm Connections March 4-5 at the San Jose Convention Center in sunny San Jose, CA. Think: two days of networking, high-fiving, strategy sessions, and product demo-ing for tech managers, facility directors, CTOs, tech buyers, and end-users—aka smarties like you. Here are other cogent reasons for registering right this second.

1. To get answers, not hype. Have questions to which you need candid answers? Need specifics for an upcoming project proposal? Register today to demo new products and secure the face-time with AV and IT experts that you won't get at any other tech event.

3. To stay current. User & stakeholder expectations of technology—especially in higher education—change so fast. This university video below is actually in slow-motion. Join our Wireless AV and Wireless Campus panels to stay ahead of the curve. Also, you can network with your peers who might be facing similar challenges.



4. To huddle up. Expert panelists from the heart of Silicon Valley and the AV industry share examples of successful huddle rooms. Whether in a corner of an open space of a main lobby or cafeteria, a pod in a hallway, or a small office space, the huddle room is enabling small groups to collaborate on the fly, share ideas, and be more productive. It's a big trend right now, but huddling up doesn't always make sense. And there are limitations. In this panel, we will share practical—not promotional—guidance.

5. To sort out the acronym confusion. In our AV Distribution Panel, we will drill down on the pros and cons of AV over IP, HDBaseT, 4K, UHD, as well as EDID, HDCP, and signal quality.

Register for InfoComm Connections San Jose today. Even the San Jose Convention Center coffee will make you more effective (according to your future self).

Margot Douaihy is the Editorial Director of AV Technology, EDUwire, and Tech Manager Today.

