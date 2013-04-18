L-Acoustics 5XT XT Coaxial Series

The newest and smallest member of L-Acoustics’ XT coaxial series, the 5XT is based on a two-way passive design with a nominal impedance of 16 ohms.

The compact system contains a one-inch diaphragm compression driver coaxially loaded by a five-inch low-mid frequency transducer mounted in a bass-reflex tuned enclosure. A 0.375-inch microphone stand insert and two M8 inserts for the ETR5 flying bracket are integrated into the cabinet. The 5XT enclosure operates over a frequency range of 95Hz to 20kHz.

The coaxial transducer arrangement produces a 110-degree axi-symmetric directivity output along with a smooth tonal response free of secondary lobes over the entire frequency range. Its design makes the 5XT suited to various distributed applications, as a main or fill system. The SB15m compact subwoofer features a single 15-inch driver in a bass reflex tuned enclosure to provide impact, sensitivity, low thermal compression and reduced distortion. The vent features a progressive profile allowing laminar airflow and reduced turbulence noise even at the highest operating levels.

A pole-mount socket is integrated into the top of the SB15m cabinet allowing one XT enclosure or two KIVA to be mounted directly above. SB15m subwoofers can be flown or ground-stacked as a standalone vertical array or within a KIVA/SB15m array.