Keynote Luncheon Speaker



David Kepron

Owner,

Retail (r)Evolution LLC



Moderators



Susan Danaher

President & CEO,

DPAA



Bob Martin

Founding Partner,

Bob Martin Media ConsultingFor the fourth year in a row, DSE has created a special pre-show day — this year sponsored by the Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA) — designed to help marketers and agencies understand the place-based media opportunity. The Digital Place-Based Advertising Summit will take place on Tuesday, February 26, 2013 from 8:00am - 5:00pm.

This day-long program will be comprised of seven informative sessions, from a state-of-the-industry keynote address to creative content that works. The Summit will for the first time feature a prominent keynote luncheon speaker. As details of each session become available, they will be posted at http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/4th-annual-digital-place-based-advertising-summit.

Rates:

$595 after 2/13/13

DPAA Members - $475 after 2/13/13; use code "MEMDPAA"

ANA & 4A ad agency/brand members - $125 after 2/13/13; use code "99DPAA"

Schedule:

8:00am - 9:00am

Registration & Continental Breakfast

9:00am - 9:15am

"Welcome & Introduction" - Susan Danaher

9:15am - 10:30am

Keynote Panel: "Who Buys Digital Place-based and Emerging Networks" - Patti Foley | Ann Jones | David Leider | Jill Nickerson

10:30am - 10:45am

Break

10:45am -11:30am

"State of the Global Digital Place-based Network Industry: Moving from Shakeout & Consolidation to a Mature Growth Business" - Patrick Quinn

11:30am – 12:30pm

"Advances in Digital Place-based Metrics & Currency" - Neal Bonner | Diane Williams | Rob Winston

12:30pm - 1:45pm

Keynote Lunch: "Brands, Brains and Buying - Creating "Chatter That Matters" in an Age of Digital Distraction" - David Kepron

1:45pm - 2:45pm

"SoLoMo Meets Digital Place-based: New Tools for Consumer Engagement" - Chris Beauchamp | Ian Dallimore | Garrett Dodge

2:45pm - 3:00pm

Break

3:00pm -4:00pm

"Digital Place-Based Marketplace Demand and Direction" - Rocky Gunderson | David Matera | Rick Robinson | Jack Sullivan | Daniel Wilkins

4:00pm - 5:00pm

"Creative Campaigns" - Anne Judge | Kerrin Kramer | Moderator: Anne White

For more information: http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/4th-annual-digital-place-based-advertising-summit