Toshinaer Launches Weatherproof TV Line

Torn between staying inside to watch the game or going outside to swim in the pool or host a bar-b-que with friends and family? Always wanted the perfect movable or permanent outdoor digital signage option designed to meet the demands of any weather conditions? Now live, www.toshinaer.com guides the customer through a number of high-definition and high-grade outdoor weatherproof HD television solutions via a select, yet growing, dealer base.

“Outdoor audio and video have grown the past few years, even in a hurting economy, as more and more businesses see the benefit of entertaining their guests outside, or utilizing weatherproof screens as digital signage throughout their property,” explained Ryan Moodley, Toshinaer president. “As the economy strengthens, and in particular this time of year, the residential side of the business is growing once again as the weather warms up and families want to spend more time outdoors.”

Besides residential use, such as on patios and in the backyard, Toshinaer outdoor weatherproof LCD HDTVs are perfect for commercial applications such as amusement parks, concert venues, race tracks, sports arenas/stadiums, outdoor exhibitions, restaurants, bars, hotels, and more.

Currently available in 42- and 52-inch LCD screens and a 60-inch LED screen, Toshinaer uses high quality panels made by name brand manufacturers. There is a photo cell in each unit so that when the sun hits the units, it brightens up the LCD. And when it is dark, it automatically dims down the LCD so that there is the proper amount of light coming from the flat panel.

Additional specifications include:

• Powder coated aluminum endures the elements (including rain, snow, humidity, dry heat, and freezing temperatures)

• Full 1080p high definition resolution

• Marine-grade speakers

• Thermostat-controlled internal cooling system

• Specially coated internal components protect from moisture

• IR discrete, IR repeater, S-232 controllable

According to Moodley, the market is in need of an outdoor unit that is reliable, affordable, and can be used for both residential and commercial purposes and be purchased through reliable channels.

“That’s why we have chosen to begin distributing our line through a secure network of online authorized dealers,” explained Moodley. “With our dealer network in place, Toshinaer.com will steer the customer in the right direction once they choose the model that best fits their needs.”

Toshinaer also offers accessories, such as dust covers and mounting solutions.