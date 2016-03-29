2016 SCN Stellar Service Awards Winners

It’s not enough to simply produce a groundbreaking, life-changing product anymore. When something goes horribly wrong with it at the worst time—whether it’s at 2:00 p.m. on a Wednesday or 11:00 p.m. on a Saturday—we’ve come to expect that someone will be available to help get things straightened out. And when customer service comes through in the clutch, there has never really been a way to properly give them the thanks they deserve—until two years ago, when SCN introduced the Stellar Service Awards.

Now in its third year, these awards do more than just acknowledge the invaluable lifeline of tech support; they highlight all of the outstanding endeavors by industry leaders to improve the process of buying, selling, and installing their products, as well as all of the education programs designed to make anyone into an expert.

Winners for the SCN Stellar Service Awards were selected based on readers’ votes and vetted by a panel of integrator and consultant judges, with honors going to the top three in each category: Platinum, Gold, and Silver.

And the winners of this year’s SCN Stellar Service Awards are:

Best Use of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)

PLATINUM: Crestron

GOLD: QSC

SILVER: Peerless-AV

Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)

PLATINUM: Extron

GOLD: Biamp

SILVER: AVAD

The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)

PLATINUM: Crestron

GOLD: Middle Atlantic Products

SILVER: Draper

Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

PLATINUM: Shure

GOLD: Symetrix

SILVER: Extron

The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)

PLATINUM: Symetrix

GOLD: Biamp

SILVER: Middle Atlantic Products

The Ultimate Reputation Saver (Best Warranty Program)

PLATINUM: Viewsonic

GOLD: Atlona

SILVER: NanoLumens

The Closest Thing To Teleportation (Best Shipping/ Freight Policy)

PLATINUM: SYNNEX

GOLD: Crestron

SILVER: AVAD

The Most Shareable Online Sales Collateral (Best Online Product Demos/Sales Collateral)

PLATINUM: Extron

GOLD: Crestron