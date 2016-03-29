2016 SCN Stellar Service Awards Winners

It’s not enough to simply produce a groundbreaking, life-changing product anymore. When something goes horribly wrong with it at the worst time—whether it’s at 2:00 p.m. on a Wednesday or 11:00 p.m. on a Saturday—we’ve come to expect that someone will be available to help get things straightened out. And when customer service comes through in the clutch, there has never really been a way to properly give them the thanks they deserve—until two years ago, when SCN introduced the Stellar Service Awards.
Now in its third year, these awards do more than just acknowledge the invaluable lifeline of tech support; they highlight all of the outstanding endeavors by industry leaders to improve the process of buying, selling, and installing their products, as well as all of the education programs designed to make anyone into an expert.
Winners for the SCN Stellar Service Awards were selected based on readers’ votes and vetted by a panel of integrator and consultant judges, with honors going to the top three in each category: Platinum, Gold, and Silver.
And the winners of this year’s SCN Stellar Service Awards are:
Best Use of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)
PLATINUM: Crestron
GOLD: QSC
SILVER: Peerless-AV
Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)
PLATINUM: Extron
GOLD: Biamp
SILVER: AVAD
The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)
PLATINUM: Crestron
GOLD: Middle Atlantic Products
SILVER: Draper
Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)
PLATINUM: Shure
GOLD: Symetrix
SILVER: Extron
The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)
PLATINUM: Symetrix
GOLD: Biamp
SILVER: Middle Atlantic Products
The Ultimate Reputation Saver (Best Warranty Program)
PLATINUM: Viewsonic
GOLD: Atlona
SILVER: NanoLumens
The Closest Thing To Teleportation (Best Shipping/ Freight Policy)
PLATINUM: SYNNEX
GOLD: Crestron
SILVER: AVAD
The Most Shareable Online Sales Collateral (Best Online Product Demos/Sales Collateral)
PLATINUM: Extron
GOLD: Crestron