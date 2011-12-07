DSE Presents DS Fundamentals Seminar Program

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present an all new four-part Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program designed specifically to prepare those investing for the first-time to deal with initial planning and execution challenges.

The Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas March 7-8, 2012, is part of DSE’s eight-track Educational Conference and is designed specifically for those DOOH network operators of both revenue- and non-revenue generating systems, digital signage (DS) end-users, and systems integrators and installers who are relatively new to the industry.

This educational track is intended to provide an introduction to the DS industry by promoting a better understanding of the seven elements that comprise a DS system. Topics to be covered include:

* Introduction to Digital Signage: A Roadmap for Success

* Emerging Digital Media Trends

* Key Considerations for Successful Digital Signage Project Execution

* Everything You Need to Know About Making Digital Signage Content

Instruction will be a straightforward presentation of “how to” in terms that are easy to understand and immediately applicable. Each session will be led by professionals who will be sharing hard-earned experience and come from a variety of disciplines within DOOH Networks, as well as end-users from the restaurant and financial fields, along with knowledgeable industry consultants and technology providers.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “The DS Fundamentals Track is targeted primarily at the 20 percent of attendees who come to DSE to learn how to get started, but it is a track that also remains popular with repeat attendees who want to revisit some of the basics from time to time.”