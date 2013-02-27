16-Screen VIA Vantage Digital Wall at DSE 2013

VIA Technologies will showcase a VIA Vantage Digital Wall composed of sixteen 46” super slim displays at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2013, in the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #1248, February 27-28.
- The VIA Vantage Digital Wall is a customizable solution with the use of either high-definition LCD displays or LED panels to better match the needs of any indoor or outdoor space and supports resolutions of up to 4K ultra-HD for life-like images, videos, animations, and other artistic effects. Incorporating an unrestricted stitching feature, customers can freely combine panels in innovative new patterns to create mosaic-like displays which can run up to six independent 1080p videos simultaneously in the most popular formats including H.264, MPEG2, MPEG4, VC1, WMV9, WMV, AVI, MKV, ASF, FLV and DVR-MS.
- A drag and drop interface with big screen stitching capabilities simplifies content management and scheduling. With this flexibility customers are free to arrange content across multiple screens to deliver the maximum impact in a diverse range of environments such as airports, bus and train stations, hotels, museums, offices, shopping centers, movie theaters and other public spaces.
- “Many customers are increasingly looking for innovative ways to incorporate digital signage into the fabric of traditional spaces to create engaging new experiences for consumers,” said Epan WU, Head of VIA Embedded, VIA Technologies, Inc. “In Taiwan the widespread adoption of the VIA Vantage Digital Wall has already begun to reshape the market landscape and we believe that it has potential for exciting new deployments throughout the rest of the world.”