Radial Engineering Releases Updated H-Amp

The updated Radial H-AmpVancouver, BC--Radial Engineering has released the Radial H-Amp, a speaker to headphone converter that has been updated from the original spec and is now available for delivery.

"The redesigned H-Amp is one of those products that had unfortunately, been 'backburnered' pending completion of other products," said Peter Janis, company president. "Several of our professional touring customers have been waiting on this product release. They can see the merit of being able to take any speaker feed and quickly convert it so that it can feed a headphone. Well the wait is over, we have worked through the various designs and have come out with a new spec that we believe will address the concerns that were voiced when we showed some of the early prototypes."

The H-Amp is equipped with two Neutrik Speakon connectors. One takes ouput from a loudspeaker like a wedge monitor, connects it to the H-Amp and it automatically converts the speaker signal to a safe level, producing a mono output for headphones. The new version of the H-Amp has been upgraded from one output to two, enabling two musicians to share the same feed. Because the H-Amp is also able to be driven directly from a power amplifier, multiple H-Amps can be used in series by connecting through using more Speakon NC4 cables.

Each output is equipped with a separate level control plus a three-band filter set can be inserted into one of the headphone outs to alter the signal should two different types of headphones be connected at the same time.