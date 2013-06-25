Martin Audio MLA Mini Pioneers New Compact Format

Martin Audio’s new MLA Mini will now be able to share MLA technology across a wider range of smaller-scale portable and installed sound applications requiring fidelity, consistency, and control.



Martin Audio’s proprietary Display2 system design software automatically calculates FIR DSP filters for each cell, and a redundant-ring audio network (U-NET) downloads the settings into each array enclosure. Martin Audio’s VU-NET software provides real-time control and monitoring of the system.

MLA delivers a frequency response and SPL consistency, a system output of 140dB, automatic optimization of the array, both physically (splay angles) and electronically (DSP), computer control and monitoring of the entire system, and total control of sound system balance for engineers and sound technicians.

MLA is fully integrated with Class D amplification, DSP, and U-NET digital audio network built into each enclosure. MLA complete systems are ready-to-use, with MLA, MLD, and MLX enclosures, flying hardware, software, cabling, and training supplied. All ancillary items are included from tablet PC and Merlin controller to network interconnects and mains distro. This ensures full compatibility worldwide, down to cabling and accessories.

Additional features include 90 degree x 7.5 degree dispersion, a compact size, one-box-fits-all application range, and a global voltage, power factor corrected power supply.

MLA Mini’s ultra-compact size allows the 12-box array to deliver live music in venues of 750 to 1000 people.

The MSX mini-sub power plant complements the main system and houses the amplification, networking, and DSP necessary to power and control itself and four MLA Mini enclosures.

The system can be flown, ground-stacked, or pole mounted. Four MLA Minis can be pole-mounted above the MSX with precisely adjustable tilt angle, and function as a plug-and-play system, for simplicity, with the user recalling onboard presets instead of using computer control. Up to 16 MLA Minis can also be flown in an array and powered by four ground-stacked MSX’s.

With each individual cell under software control, 'hard-avoid' areas can be programmed in to reduce sound spill and noise pollution, and vertical coverage can be fine-tuned electronically in-situ without the need to re-rig the array.

Arrays and MSX’s can be remotely controlled from a laptop or wireless tablet running VU-NET control software thus eliminating the time and frustration of trial and error tuning.

Each MLA Mini enclosure houses 2 x 6.5-inch/2-inch voice coil LF drivers and a vertical column of 3 x 1.4-inch aluminum dome HF drivers on a 100 degree horizontal dispersion horn. The 15-inch reflex loaded MSX can be integrated into flown arrays or ground-stacked separately.

MSX also contains nine channels of Class D amplification to provide cellular drive while the onboard DSP interacts with proprietary DISPLAY2.1 intelligent software for accurate array optimization.

Applications include small-to-medium scale theater and live music venues, corporate AV events, fixed installations in concert halls, ballrooms, and side-fill for MLA Compact systems.

“We are excited to have this latest addition to the cellular drive family of products," said director, US Operations, Rob Hofkamp. "With the Mini’s versatile ultra-compact format, integrators will find it very useful in venues up to 1000 seats and a wide variety of installed sound applications.”

“In addition to the physical advantages, MLA's revolutionary technology now becomes accessible to most budgets for the first time," managing director, Martin Audio, Anthony Taylor said. "In theory, every installed venue or touring show can now achieve the controlled delivery and speed of set up that cellular technology allows, no matter how big or small the space is.”