Bretford Updates Site for Mobile Devices

Bretford Manufacturing has launched a modified version of its website to accommodate growing smartphone and tablet use.

The redesigned site is 40 percent lighter for faster access to information such as pricing, order tracking, and online registration for events — including the new BretfordU social learning webinars.

Last month, market research firm Gartner reported that with more people gaining access to smartphone devices and tablet PCs, mobile data traffic is expected to leap 23 percent in 2011 with worldwide mobile connections reaching 5.6 billion, up 11 percent from 2010. Gartner predicts that this trend will continue, reaching 7.4 billion by 2015.

“Over the last year we’ve seen an increase in the amount of mobile traffic on our site and based on the data, we know this trend will grow as more professionals rely on their smartphones and tablets not only for business but as a way of life,” said Cindy Weinschreider, senior marketing manager for Bretford. “Our modified site uses the latest web standards to ensure the content fits the varied form factors of today’s mobile devices. We’ve made the website more responsive and easier to navigate from mobile devices so our channel partners and customers can find what they need as quickly as if they were using a desktop computer.”

Content on the modified Bretford site now appears larger and effortless to read from a mobile device. The interactive areas of the site, such as search, live chat, order tracking and event registration can be reliably used with a smartphone or tablet without having to worry about delays in delivery or excessive data consumption. Bretford partners and customers can obtain information and stay productive when they are away from their desks, regardless of whether they are in a meeting, sitting in an airport or walking a tradeshow floor.