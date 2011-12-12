Turbosound Updates Website Downloads

West Sussex, England--Turbosound announced that it has updated and improved the Downloads section of its website, providing all software downloads and preset files from one convenient location.

Available files include:

• EASE Focus2 aiming software for use in 3D modeling sound system performance

• EASE data files in .gll and .spk file formats for selected Turbosound speaker ranges, plus details of how Turbosound can help to specify an install project using EASE

• TurboDrive software and the BVNet installer, for network control of all powered loudspeakers, networkable amplifiers and controllers

• GigMate software and definition files

• LMS series controller presets organised by market sector - live, portable and installed Presets for all our powered loudspeakers and amplifiers

• Excel spreadsheet with master crossover and limiter settings, and the component finder for all Turbosound loudspeaker models

• The Lake Turbosound installer for use with the 20000DP and PLM series amplifiers