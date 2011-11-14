Courtyard by Marriott and Four Winds Launch GoBoard

Courtyard by Marriott and partner Four Winds Interactive have announced the GoBoard 4.0, an interactive virtual concierge and digital sign. Serving as the center of Courtyard by Marriott's redesigned lobby environment, the GoBoard provides real-time content, news, weather and local maps as well as the ability to access flight information, hotel information and directions to local destinations.

"We have worked closely with Marriott to identify enhancements that would make the guest experience with the GoBoard more efficient and dynamic," said David Levin, president, Four Winds Interactive. "The GoBoard has garnered critical acclaim and recognition not just throughout the hospitality market, but the digital signage industry as a whole, which speaks to its versatility and relevance."

Currently located in 390 Courtyard properties in the U.S., 25 hotels in 10 countries and three airport demonstration "lobby zones," Courtyard expects the GoBoard to be deployed across all 900 of its properties in the next few years.

"We are thrilled to present this new technology to our guests," said Janis Milham, vice president and global brand manager for Courtyard by Marriott.

Milham said the new GoBoard 4.0 allows travelers to access information easily and to maximize the use of the GoBoard's offerings and helping Courtyard by Marriott to deliver on its promise of giving guests more options to empower them while on the road.