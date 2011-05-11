Middle Atlantic to Unveil New Equipment Rack

The new BGR series equipment racks.

Fairfield, NJ--Middle Atlantic Products is unveiling its next generation equipment rack, the BGR Series, at InfoComm 2011.

Primary benefits of the BGR Series design include time and labor savings, installation and field flexibility, superior cable management and high flow/low energy DC cooling options, according to the company.

Core to the BGR Series rack’s enhanced functionality is the company’s new patent-pending LeverLock Interior Management System, which facilitates mounting of small devices along the rack interior sides, and advanced cabling management. Comprised of a series of unique, tool-free vertical and horizontal lacing bars and device mounting plates, the LeverLock system promotes fast, flexible installation and servicing and can save more than 4 rackspaces per enclosure in typical installations.

The BGR Series rack offers high static and UL-Listed weight capacities along with high seismic certified capacities. It is GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality Certified and Children & Schools Certified, and can help towards earning LEED credits.