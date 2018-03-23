DSE Diaries: Epson

Projectors can be used to create displays much larger than a typical digital screen as the canvas is virtually limitless. Being displayed on anything from an entire wall in a room to sides of buildings and mountains, projection technology allows for larger-than-life experiences.

DSE features all of the top manufacturers of projection technology. We spoke with Epson’s Remi Del Mar on the role Epson’s “laser” focus on digital signage (pun intended).

Q&A with Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson.

Remi Del Mar

Q: Why DSE?

Remi Del Mar: The global digital signage market is rapidly growing. With the technology advancements in projectors, we have a strong story to tell about the role of projection in the digital signage market. DSE provides a great launch pad for us to showcase our specialty laser projector solutions ideal for different signage applications—from retail and hospitality to museums and even restaurants and bars. In addition to showcasing our existing laser projectors, we are leveraging DSE to introduce a brand-new Epson product category designed to blend into nearly any environment and inspire creativity in visual merchandising and spatial design. Given the well-established, strong focus on innovative digital display and technology, DSE is the perfect venue to introduce this new solution.

Q: What will you focus on at the show?

RDM: Epson will be showcasing several of its latest laser projector solutions for the digital signage market, including the Pro L-Series and PowerLite L-Series.

We are leveraging the Pro L-Series large venue laser projectors, which provide 12,000-15,000 lumens of color/white brightness, to showcase an immersive lounge setting, as well as a large video wall around the outside of the booth.

The PowerLite L-Series, which provide up to 6,000 lumens of color/white brightness with manual lens shift and array of connectivity options in a compact design, will be used with an interactive software solution to project on glass.

Throughout the booth, Epson will be showing various examples of how our laser projectors can enhance and transform any space with high-quality imagery. From retailers, hospitality professionals, marketers, corporate AV professionals, and more, we will have something for everyone at our booth.

Q: What about your solutions is notable for integrators?

RDM: Weighing between 17 and 19 lbs., the PowerLite L-Series feature a compact and versatile form factor for convenient portability and flexible installation, delivering incredible value to integrators. With up to 6,000 lumens of color/white brightness and 20,000 hours of laser light source, these projectors offer both quality imagery as well as reliable technology integrators can count on.

The Pro L-Series deliver up to 15,000 lumens of color/white brightness, flexible connectivity, and high native contrast ratio for spectacular images. Simple setup options across devices, including 360-degree installation, and up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation make these projectors easy-to-use, without compromising quality. With a variety of interchangeable lenses for the Pro L-Series models, integrators can benefit from flexible usage and the ability to achieve advanced display techniques, such as edge blending, portrait or landscape mode, and corner wall projections.

Q: What about your solutions is notable for technology managers?

RDM: From curved edge bending to portrait projection and 360-degree installation, Epson’s laser projectors offer the versatility needed to power any technology manager’s vision, enabling high-quality projection on nearly any surface or material, including corner walls.

Epson’s award-winning laser technology offers virtually maintenance-free operation with up to 20,000 hours of laser light source. The Pro L-Series and PowerLite L-Series both provide bright images for signage in spaces with high ambient lighting, making them ideal for technology managers with its remarkable color accuracy and flexibility.

For learn more, check out Epson in Booth 2336 at DSE 2018.

