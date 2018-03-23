DSE Diaries: BrightSign

A media player is a computer program for playing multimedia like movies, music, or digital signage content on any public digital display. They’re small devices that run digital signage software and plug in directly to your TV or other display via HDMI, VGA, or even DVI.

DSE is the best place to see and learn about the greatest player models from all of the major companies. We caught up with Ann Holland and she told us about the exciting demos we’ll see in the BrightSign booth.

Q&A with Ann Holland, Vice President of Marketing, BrightSign

Why DSE?

DSE provides exhibitors and attendees alike a great view of what lies ahead for the digital signage industry. It’s the perfect venue to connect with partners and colleagues, and to demonstrate some of the latest advancements we’ll begin to see in the digital signage space in the months ahead.

What will you focus on at the show?

This year BrightSign will have some great demos at our booth. In particular we’ll be showing a few different BrightSign Built-In Displays from partners using our HS123 Digital Signage Module, a conference room scheduling solution from partner Signagelive, some amazing synchronized video walls, live social media streaming, and much more. Make sure to swing by booth 1728 and say hello!

What about your solutions is notable for integrators?

Integrators will be especially interested to learn more about our BrightSign Built-In Digital Signage Module, which gives display manufacturers the option of integrating BrightSign media player capabilities into their displays. For integrators, this means they’ll be able to specify much cleaner installations without the need for external players.

What about your solutions is notable for technology managers?

Technology managers will be interested in the new firmware we’ll introduce at the show. While firmware updates often get overshadowed by new hardware introductions, IT folks will be interested to learn about new features the firmware enables, including full-resolution (4K) graphics, Javascript objects, advanced audio routing, and GenLock for perfect video wall synchronization and edge blending in projection mapping…just to name a few.

To learn more, check out BrightSign in Booth 1728 at DSE 2018.

BONUS: DSE is giving SCN readers a special discount. Use code “SCNDSE” to receive 15 percent off educational courses. To register for the show or to learn more, visit www.digitalsignageexpo.net.