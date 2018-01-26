The Road to ISE: Sony's Strategy for Creative Collaboration

Q&A with Damien Weissenburger, Sony Head of Corporate and Education Solutions

ISE, established in 2004, is the largest international AV and systems integration shows in the tech calendar; more than 73,000 attendees entered the labyrinthine RAI last year. We asked Damien Weissenburger, Sony's head of Corporate and Education Solutions, why he is excited about the event and what attendees might expect from Sony in Amsterdam.



Q: Why ISE?

Damien Weissenburger: ISE provides Sony with a fantastic platform to exhibit industry-leading professional AV and IT solutions. The stand and set-up at ISE enables us to display multiple offerings via visual presentations and simulations. ISE welcomes channel and end-user professionals, giving us the chance to showcase our latest solutions to our key audience and network with our existing customers as well as those who may be looking for new innovative solutions.

Q: What will you focus on at the show?

At ISE, we will be demonstrating the next generation of solutions to improve collaboration and communication between customers, students, and co-workers—continuing our mission to help the AV industry go beyond definition within corporate and education environments. Sony’s Vision Exchange solution (showcased on the stand this year at ISE) supports active learning while encouraging creative collaboration, social interaction, and group evaluation.

Our work with The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) is a great proof point here. Sony has deployed state-of-the-art education technology across the University’s multiple campuses in order to create a cutting-edge learning experience for students.

When it comes to the corporate space, Sony’s stand will be focused on its cutting-edge range of solutions to demonstrate how businesses can schedule and monitor content across various networked screens, projectors and displays—it’s all about connected AV devices. Sony’s complete room-management solution, TEOS Manage, transforms the way employees and visitors work with each other by streamlining their workspace experience.



Q: What about your new solution is notable for technology managers?

On our ISE stand N-120, visitors will be able to see TEOS Manage in action and the benefits of it as a streamlined, room management solution. Furthermore, when it comes to displaying content across a range of workspaces, TEOS Manage gives technology managers/AV teams full control and monitoring of its IP display devices so that content being communicated via displays can be viewed as well as changed instantly by building, floor, or area.

Q: Any advice for first-time ISE attendees?

We’re incredibly excited to show all ISE visitors how our solutions impact experiences in everyday life, be it in an educational, corporate or a home setting. ISE paves the way for exciting and new innovations and solutions within AV and systems integration and each year the show always delivers. The show also provides a huge opportunity to engage with AV partners, discuss new industry trends and changes to the wider environment and ultimately helps us create better solutions and experiences together.