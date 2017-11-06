The Converging Verticals of the $23.8bn Pro Display Market

- The global professional display industry has entered a phase of flux – several factors are contributing to a period of this unparalleled product convergence across multiple applications. This shift is leading to discernible uncertainty among market players up and down the supply chain. But what does this development mean for current market players? Change generates opportunity, but in which applications and regions will opportunities derive moving forward?
- Uniting its 15 years’ experience of tracking arrange of professional display technologies and associated solutions, Futuresource has answered these questions in a new report which provides an outline of current and future market dynamics.
- The Commercial Displays A Strategic Market Overview Report, provides a comprehensive analysis of the three core display technologies: Front Projection, LCD and LED; highlighting how the latter, LED , is benefiting from a highly competitive landscape – especially amongst a host of domestic Chinese brands, where government support is also rumoured to be pushing developments.
- Futuresource also takes a deep-dive into application dynamics together with cross-product analysis – including ASP (average selling price) developments — and a combined strategic outlook of core display technologies, including regional analysis.
- Other aspects of the report share the latest predictions showing projection technology’s core markets of corporate and education are under threat from LCD however Futuresource brings to light new, emerging, exciting opportunities for players operating in this space. Including up to the minute statistics on how retailers’ ambitions to maintain footfall is having a positive impact on the displays industry.
- Both collaboration and connectivity are also key themes. An increasing number of end users are working collaboratively in meeting rooms, sharing multiple content streams from multiple devices “This has resulted in a number of display manufacturers increasingly embedding wireless technologies in their solutions, or launching peripheral devices offering this functionality," explains Chris McIntyre-Brown, Associate Director and co-author of the report at Futuresource Consulting. "There has also been a recent swell in the launch of end-to-end interactive solutions from ecosystem players (namely Microsoft, Google and Cisco) which is redefining how a display solution is both perceived and utilized”. All of which provides further insight and vision for the changing needs and opportunities in this space.
