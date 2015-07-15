Training Teachers on Technology

No BYOD initiative will serve students if faculty aren't confident with new mobile learning technology. The University of Central Florida recognizes that training classroom educators is key, so the school is offering intuitive mobile technology courses for teachers called Mobile Essentials. The project is covered in today's Campus Technology mobile news.



In addition to training faculty on mobile integration on campus, the UCF's Mobile Essentials also guide instructors through potential barriers and offers best practices. Topics explored include: what mobile devices are authorized? Who provides the devices, students or the school? If devices are school-issued, as is the case in many K-12 environments, what is the inventory and upgrade plan? How do mobile devices interact with AV, such as whiteboards, projectors, and displays?

Margot Douaihy is the editorial director of AV Technology and EduWire.com.