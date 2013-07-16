The Half-Century Obsession of Amar Bose

The following blog was originally published on TWICE.com in 2007 after Dr. Amar Bose appeared before a group of journalists invited to his Framingham, Mass, headquarters to audition a new speaker. Dr. Bose put in an appearance and began to recount his experiences in the audio industry.

Amar Bose was completing his engineering doctorate at MIT in 1956 when he walked into one of two RadioShack stores in the country to buy his first hi-fi system.