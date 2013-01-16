More Surprises in Technology for Education

Technology in education is the most controversial topic in higher ed. We in the pro AV world–focusing on big screens in classrooms–need to be aware that educators are increasingly preoccupied with little screens–i.e. online education in various forms. The California State University system has just announced a pilot for $150 lower-division online courses at one of its campuses–moving this trend beyond boutique offerings like the ones from Coursera with its free online courses for the non-matriculated public. “Until now such courses have been seen as a threat to professors’ jobs,” comments the New York Times reporters on this latest development.

Should AV providers be worried that a lot university attention will shift from in-classroom technology, to online integration in a variety of forms?

Here’s the report from the New York Times yesterday:

http://www.nytimes.com/2013/01/15/technology/california-to-give-web-courses-a-big-trial.html?pagewanted=all&_r=0