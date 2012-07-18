AVNetwork—The Road Ahead

Most of us started working in some part of the “AV” world—well, back when AV was a small group of niche areas. Traditional AV like boardroom and classroom. The rental and/or staging market. Home theater. Audio was audio—the recording business, PA for concerts, churches, and countless small venues.

The technology crossover between all those areas was minimal. There was a lot of craft, a lot of art involved. The magic of how things worked was, well, your paycheck. More innocent times, perhaps. Certainly more simple times. It was before the customer was armed with easy access to all specs and competitive pricing of everything you sell, and also before the customer used sophisticated “AV” in their own home and office.

This new web portal, AVNetwork.com, is a testament to how all the different AV activities are now part of larger “networks.” Networks literally, but also in the business and marketing sense. And in this spirit, we’ve tweaked our Roadshow to reflect this crossover.

Take the most interesting elements of technology for live events, sophisticated installed AV systems, digital signage… and put them together—where? How about Manhattan—already a melting pot and a center of innovation for entertainment venues, corporate headquarters, museums, educational institutions, and more. Mix it up, and you have the InfoComm/NewBay Media Roadshow, to take place July 25th 2012 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. (Address is 125 West 18th Street, however the entrance to the North Pavilion, where the Roadshow will be held, is located at 110 West 19th Street.)

The July 25th event will feature a special afternoon, InfoComm-led “Integrator/Consultant Panel” to explore some hot topics in installed AV, as seen from the both the design and installation perspectives. The InfoComm Roundtable will have interactive discussion about smart buildings, youth in the AV industry, digital signage, and sustainable AV.

With WorldStage (formerly called Scharff Weisberg, and our co-host of the event) involved, you might learn something about the crossover of technology for Broadway theater productions and corporate “AV.” Or other intriguing perspectives that you won’t find at your typical trade show or conference.