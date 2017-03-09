ZeeVee Brings AV-Over-IP Training Program to North America

ZeeVee has expanded its AV-over-IP Training to North America. ZeeVee launched its training program in the U.K. in 2016, and has been educating system integrators and AV installers on the new technologies available to enable IP-based media distribution solutions.

The first North American training course will kick off this month in ZeeVee’s training facility at its corporate headquarters in Littleton, MA. Attendees can choose from two available dates: March 28 and 29. Additional training dates will be announced and scheduled throughout the year in cities across North America.

“Although there is much buzz in the industry about AV over IP, there is still a great deal of uncertainly on how to successfully deploy an IP system,” said Chris Scurto, vice president of sales and marketing, ZeeVee. “Over the past four years, ZeeVee has been leading the way in developing easy to deploy IP video distribution solutions that leverage industry standard technologies, with successful installations across the globe since 2015. ZeeVee’s InfoComm-certified AV-over-IP course demonstrates our commitment to supporting the industry. This course will help integrators and installers gain the basic skills required to set up an AV-over-IP distribution system and provide an understanding of the versatile and cost-effective solutions available.”

This course can be completed in one day with attendees earning 2.5 InfoComm RUs. It covers the basics of IP as an introductory phase—covering topics such as the seven-layer OSI reference model, IP addressing, and switching technologies. The course then provides hands-on training where attendees physically interact with equipment to install, configure, and deploy a fully functional IP video distribution system.

To register for ZeeVee’s AV-over-IP Training Program, go to www2.zeevee.com/bostontraining.