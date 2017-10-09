Verrex Adds Three Hires to Boston-Area Team

L to R: Masai Keels, Richard Legault, and Tom McNerneyVerrex has added three new members to its sales team, all based at its Wilmington, MA office. The new hires are Masai Keels as AV account executive, Richard Legault as AV sales estimator, and Tom McNerney as AV senior sales engineer. Keels, Legault, and McNerney will match Verrex AV system integration, managed services, AV-as-a-Service, and onsite staffing solutions to Boston’s corporate office market needs. They joined a team led by Verrex vice president of global sales, Bill Chamberlin, CTS.

“This is an exciting and transformative time in Boston as well as in the audiovisual industry,” Chamberlin. “AV technology has drastically altered how organizations look to utilize both their space and their workforce. We have seen increased demand from traditional industries in Boston such as finance and biotech, as well as from a growing technology sector. We are excited to bring Masai, Richard, and Tom into this upward market, which adds an additional level of support to respond quickly and effectively to client needs. I look forward to their contributions to our global teams.”

Keels joins Verrex with a broad background in technical client services. Career highlights include customer care expert at Avid Technology and event technology specialist at PSAV. He holds a Bachelor of Science in audio and media technology from New England Institute of Art.

Legault brings more than 15 years of AV and communications experience to his role as AV sales estimator at Verrex. Previously, he served as sales estimator at AVI-SPL and senior estimator at central communications systems. He holds an Associate Degree in Science in electronics technology from New England Institute of Technology and the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) designation from AVIXA.