SCN Digital Edition—January 2017

In This Month's Edition:

—The M&A Chronicles Continue: We've been watching the signs all year as one acquisition has been swiftly followed by yet another—from Samsung Harman, to most recently, Waveguide's acquisition by Compass Group USA.

—Tech Tales: With HDBaseT extenders available for less than $200, it's clear that the value has been driven out of these commodity devices. With so much effort focused on building the matrix switch monsters, little focus is applied at the software layer.

— 2017 Hall of Fame: As we introduce this year's class, we've chosen to evolve the recognition beyond integrators and consultants, to inventors and other key business leaders because it's all of these vital contributors who have furthered our success, singularly and collectively.

—Audio Mecca: Sandals Church in Riverside, CA, recently installed new sound, video, lighting, broadcast, and recording systems on a single-mode fiber network.

— The Experience Economy: Consumers today live in an age of experiences. It's often not enough for hospitality businesses to tout quality, features, value, or even that lowest of common denominators: price. Increasingly, the emotional investment is king.