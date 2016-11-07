SCN Digital Edition—August 2016

In This Edition:

—Kingswood Capital Management, via its controlled affiliate, has acquired AVAD including its wholly owned subsidiary, AVAD Canada.

—Work Market's CEO Stephen DeWitt discusses how he believes the entire process of staffing will be completely transformed over the course of this generation.

—Michigan-based integrator Bluewater Technologies teamed up with local loudspeaker company ISP Technologies to outfit the home stadium of a new minor league baseball association with big league audio equipment.

—AV manufacturers and integrators are constantly in search of equilibrium between new technologies that can increase end users' efficiency and the restrictive budgets that require long-term AV planning. Is it possible to develop a solution that can evolve with its user base?

—Can you sum up your personality in one word? Or better yet: in a four-letter code? What about potential employees? These are the queries that lead to the core question concerning personality tests and recruiting: Do they really work?