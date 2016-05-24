SAVI Controls Unveils SAVI Server 2.5

Control4 Corporation, and SAVI Controls have collaborated to launch SAVI’s new commercial control system, which is built on the Control4 API. Unveiled at the new Topgolf facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, the demonstration event coincides with SAVI Controls’ introduction of the SAVI Server 2.5 aimed at expanding commercial AV market capabilities for Control4 dealers.

SAVI Server 2.5 is a web-based software platform in a 1U rackmount form factor that controls audio, video, lighting, and automation in commercial spaces. Integration with Control4 produces a commercial AV control system that scales from boardrooms to large venues.

“I speak with dealers across the country and the recurring theme I hear is their desire to move into the commercial market with Control4,” said Byron Baird, VP of sales for SAVI Controls. “SAVI provides dealers a new solution in their toolkit to compete in commercial with confidence.”

SAVI supports its dealers from design through post-installation, providing a high level of responsiveness so that every dealer can compete on differentiation, value, and project delivery.

SAVI is currently running more than 20 Topgolf locations nationwide, and the opening of the Utah facility, alongside the unveiling of SAVI Server 2.5, marks the company’s move from pre-release to market-ready. Currently installed and operating over 7,000 video endpoints and 500 audio zones in a variety of commercial facilities, SAVI has been implemented in high demand control centers in venues ranging from restaurant chains to entertainment complexes.