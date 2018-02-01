QSC Adds Visionary Solutions Native Integration to Q-SYS Platform

QSC and Visionary Solutions have announced native control and audio integration options for the Q-SYS Platform. The integration for Visionary Solutions PacketAV Matrix Products includes a video control plugin as well as multiple options for audio integration via native AES67, Dante, or Q-SYS Media Stream Receivers.

Developed and supported by Visionary Solutions, the PacketAV plug-in includes pre-configured components for switching, virtual matrix routing, videowall control, and advanced grouping options, as well as live video previews for at-a-glance confidence monitoring. Q-SYS Designer Software allows system designers to drag and drop any plugin component (including video previews) onto custom user control interfaces for native Q-SYS touchscreen controllers, all without any custom programming.

The Q-SYS Platform can also ingest audio streams from PacketAV endpoints, and then process and route audio to any destination on the network. This can be done natively via AES67 or Q-SYS Media Stream Receivers, as well as via Q-SYS Dante I/O edge network card.

In addition to the PacketAV integration, Q-SYS also offers audio integration for Visionary Solutions’ AVN4XX Series H.264 encoders via the Q-SYS Media Stream Receiver.

“We are very excited to add Visionary Solutions to the QSC Strategic Partnership Program,” said Greg Mattson, product manager, Installed Systems, QSC. “Built around IT standards, the Q-SYS control programming environment offers a full-featured toolset for independent programmers and manufacturers to offer software-based control without dedicated processing hardware.”