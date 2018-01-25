PureLink Appoints Bryan Conforti Product Manager

PureLink has appointed Bryan Conforti as its product manager to oversee the development of the company’s expanded 4K offerings, chiefly a new transformative matrix switching platform to be unveiled at the ISE expo next month.

Conforti, formerly of Kramer Electronics and HB Communications, brings an extensive background in AV sales and experience, educating on and troubleshooting professional AV products. “He fits perfectly into our highly technical, support-based culture and will help bring to market new and exciting solutions that will drive a big part of our future,” said Howard Schilling, director of sales at PureLink.