Platinum Tools Ships LanSeeker Cable Tester

The What: Platinum Tools is now shipping its LanSeeker Cable Tester (p/n TP500C). It will be on display at ISC West in Las Vegas from April 5-7 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth 6035, and at 2017 NAB Show, also in Las Vegas, from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C11846.

The What Else: The LanSeeker tests for shorts, opens, miswires, reversals, and split pairs and can display connection and fault information on a pair-by-pair basis. It also generates audio tones for use with tone tracers on all pairs. When the unit senses a connection between the main and remote unit, the battery-saving auto-on feature initiates test results within two seconds. The tester automatically powers off within five seconds of the cable being disconnected.

“LanSeeker is a fast, rugged cable tester and tone generator in one unit, displaying cable test results using LED indicators on the main and the self-stored remote unit,” said George Jang, Platinum Tools product manager.