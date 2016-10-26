PixelFLEX, SpaceView Partner For Augmented Reality LED Video Design App

- In an effort to offer their clients a greater understanding of how LED video can transform an environment, LED video manufacturer PixelFLEX has formed a partnership with SpaceView. As an augmented reality (AR) technology, SpaceView transforms the way commercial construction and renovation design teams collaborate and visualize their creations by providing near-instantaneous and accurate product installation renderings. Operating across all Apple, Android, and Microsoft OS platforms, PixelFLEX customers will now be able to virtually experience their LED video creation in true scale with the simple drag and drop of a photo.
- “Our goal at SpaceView is to help our customers communicate a realistic vision of what they can do for their clients as easily and quickly as possible,” said SpaceView co-founder and VP of customer success, Cody White. “Since our clients are the experts in their particular field, we want to enable them to build their customer’s dreams without the visualization breakdown that previously existed. Now when a sales representative is visiting a job site, they can use the SpaceView technology to give their client a true-to-scale visual experience that is as easy as taking a photo and selecting which PixelFLEX LED video technologies to drop into the design.”
- In addition to applications for Apple, Android, and Windows smartphones and tablets, SpaceView is beginning development for Microsoft HoloLens and the Oculus Rift technology platforms.
- “Using the SpaceView technology, we are now able to provide a definitive proof of concept to all of our customers, giving them a greater confidence in their LED video decision-making process,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX director of marketing. “The SpaceView app is a differentiator for our sales process by providing actionable information that will assist our sales reps in the field with calculations such as power draw, weight, wall dimensions, and pixel resolution, while also helping our customers make the optimal purchasing decision for their unique LED video designs.”
- For more information on the SpaceView Augmented Reality technology now in use by Nashville-based PixelFLEX, visit Space.vu.