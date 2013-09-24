RGB Spectrum Releases Design Guide

RGB Spectrum published a new Design Guide, a valuable reference handbook created to meet the system design needs of consultants, designers, integrators, and end customers. This handbook helps streamline the process of choosing the right product for different audiovisual system applications and is intended to help integrators simplify the design and implementation of complex systems.

The guide begins with an analysis of current and emerging audiovisual technologies, followed by an overview of the benefits offered by RGB Spectrum's products and the ways in which the company's products address some of the challenges faced by AV system integrators. Finally, RGB Spectrum offers a detailed summary of case studies and system diagrams, representing a range of major market segments, to help system designers configure both simple and advanced systems with greater confidence and a higher degree of flexibility.

"We are confident that this new resource will help readers develop better, more effective, and more profitable ways to build AV solutions," said Jed Deam, vice president of marketing for RGB Spectrum.

AV system designers can download a copy of RGB Spectrum's Design Guide at www.rgb.com. To request a print copy of the guide, please email sales@rgb.com.