Ooyala, Parks Associates Identify the Top Trends in Global Video

Parks Associates has released new research, “Top 5 Video Trends in an IP-based World,” which examines factors set to significantly shape the future technology and strategy options considered by video industry players. The research, sponsored by Ooyala, shows what content producers are evaluating, and using to deliver better storytelling, user experience, and control over their content creation and delivery process.

“Increased viewing on connected devices, emerging OTT services, and struggles by traditional players in a new video marketplace are all changing the value chain in content creation,” said Brett Sappington, senior director of research, Parks Associates. “Content owners, producers, and creators naturally want to get their content in front of as many people as possible and are increasingly turning to cutting-edge IP technologies to prepare for the future of video production and delivery. There are multiple challenges in infrastructure, formatting, and interoperability, but many disparate content owners, from NFL teams to late-night talk shows, are experimenting with video apps, live streaming, and other IP-based systems in order to reach connected audiences.”

"While audiences are flocking to new screens and platforms, it’s the content producers who have the most to gain in a new digital world,” said Belsasar Lepe, co-founder and SVP of products and solutions at Ooyala. “That's where new, IP-based solutions can help streamline production workflows and provide greater efficiency and flexibility to adapt as the market changes."

Top 5 Video Trends in an IP-based World details the nuances that affect long-term success for the global video marketplace. According to the white paper, the five key trends most important for the video industry players include:

- Users expect opportunities to interact with their content;

- Global, IP-based video services will be the next big revenue pool for content makers;

- Live TV is not dying, but rather it is shifting to connected devices;

- Consumers will demand new, diverse types of content; and

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a key role in the future success of video services.

“Given the ongoing disruption within the video industry, the final story of the global video industry is yet to be written,” Sappington said. “Though Netflix, Amazon, and others lead in global coverage and subscriber volumes, opportunities remain for a variety of competitors to take their own place on the world’s stage alongside current giants. Because of their creative control over the content, creators can connect with audiences in unique ways, providing them with an important advantage in a market where differentiation will be the key to long-term success.”