NanoLumens Promotes Doug Price to Vice President of Systems Engineering

NanoLumens has promoted Doug Price from director of systems engineering to vice president of systems engineering, with responsibility for combining creativity with design and engineering in every installation project awarded to the company.

Doug Price

“Doug Price has demonstrated time and time again his ability to apply creative thinking to engineering challenges in order to create design solutions that most other professionals would think are impossible to execute,” said Rick Cope, CEO of NanoLumens. “Doug’s new position could more aptly be described as ‘vice president of visioneering,’ because that is what he does each and every day for our clients. He partners with them to imagine new ways of designing a visualization solution and then he makes the imagined real.”

“Customer service in an age of digital wallpaper means that all things are possible with imagination, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to put engineering to work in support of creativity,” Price said. “I am proud to be part of a larger team here at NanoLumens that is dedicated to doing this every day for our partners.”

Price joined NanoLumens in 2011 and has contributed significantly to the company’s growth. He is responsible for creating and maintaining C-Level relationships with Fortune 500 companies; the design and implementation of the automated quote calculator used by the entire sales team, the supervision of all installations throughout the United States, Canada, France, Brazil, Australia, U.K., U.A.E., and Singapore, inclusive of training local integrators, and the management of the company’s sales and systems engineering teams in the United States and the U.K.

Prior to joining NanoLumens, Price served as senior field engineer, National Digital Billboard Services at Adaptive Micro Systems in Milwaukee, WI. Other previous experience includes the United States Navy, where he served as a data system technician, as well as sales, engineering, and operations management positions at Inacom Information Systems, Action Sign Group (ASG), and Robbins Sign Supply.