K-array Promotes Three in Commercial Department

From left: Stefano Zaccaria, Daniele Mochi, and Daniel Strasserra K-array has promoted three staff members in its commercial department: Stefano Zaccaria is the new VP of sales and marketing, Daniel Strasserra takes over as sales engineer, and Daniele Mochi has taken on the role of project manager.

Zaccaria, who will now work closely with president and co-founder, Alessandro Tatini, arrived at the company in October 2016 as a temporary manager, but since last January has been a full-time insider, tasked with reaching long-term goals as strategic sales and business development manager. He has significant amount of experience, consolidated into a long career path, working with small- to medium-sized companies specializing in luxury design brands and high-end product markets.

Strasserra joined the company eight years ago and has progressively advanced through positions in both the service and sales departments, where he has played a key role in supporting customers and promoting the brand in new market segments. Strasserra brings a wealth of technical experience to the position derived from his previous experience as after-sales and product specialist instructor. He will now be supporting sales, approaching key customers, and developing the brand in the nightlife sector.

During his four years at K-array, Mochi has been responsible for the fruition of many challenging projects, assisting clients with system design for applications such as Teatro di Habana in Cuba, Vodafone Arena in Turkey, and White Nightclub in Dubai. He has also been responsible for hosting product workshops, seminars, and presentations, which, along with his background as a physicist, provides him with the passion and knowledge to run the newly launched K-academy, a program of workshops, courses, and seminars that covers all aspects of the pro audio industry from fixed installations to live sound applications.

"Stefano, Daniel, and Daniele have been important fixtures in the K-family for a while now and I look forward to seeing what their new roles will bring to the company," Tatini said.