Gefen Releases 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz 8x8 Matrix

The What: Gefen from Core Brands is now shipping the new 4K Ultra HD 600MHz 8x8 Matrix for HDMI, which supports 18.2Gbps of bandwidth and 600MHz TMDS Clock frequency. The new matrix rounds out Gefen’s line of 600MHz routing products for commercial integrators.

The What Else: Capable of handling the most demanding specifications of the HDMI 2.0 standard, the 4K Ultra HD 600MHz 8x8 Matrix routes eight 4K sources to eight 4K displays, and supports resolutions up to 4K Cinema-DCI (4096x2160 up to 60Hz, 4:4:4), 4K Ultra HD (3860x2160 up to 60Hz, 4:4:4) with HDR, 1080p Full HD, and WUXGA (1920x1200). It also supports HDCP 2.2 and 1.4, 3DTV pass-through, and Lip Sync pass-through.

“The Gefen 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz 8x8 Matrix adds to the 600MHz signal management line of products, which now includes all of the major categories of switchers, splitters, and matrices that make up the backbone of any commercial AV installation,” said Gefen product manager Jason Fitzgerald. “The new 8x8 matrix provides integrators with a powerful solution for signal distribution in professional applications at a very competitive price point.”

In addition, high-performance multichannel digital audio is passed through, including 7.1 channels of LPCM and HBR (High Bit Rate) digital audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, DTS:X, and DTSHD Master Audio.

The new matrix includes a professional API feature that provides previously unattainable data, allowing for interaction with third-party control/monitoring systems. This product has also been designed to work with the Gefen Syner-G software to simplify initial IP configuration and EDID management. Each source can be routed to any or all displays, using the front-panel push buttons or the included handheld IR remote control. A bright OLED front panel display indicates routing status and IP settings. Control can be administered by using the IR, RS-232, IP, or web interfaces.