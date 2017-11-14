Electrosonic Expands Design Consulting Business with New Hires, Offices

Steven Fisher (Left) and Rob Pourciau Electrosonic Design Consulting is on an expansion path with the appointments of Steven Fisher as vice president and Rob Pourciau as director of the division. It has also added three disciplines to its portfolio of services and new offices in New Orleans and Las Vegas. Design Consulting is the business unit of Electrosonic dedicated to forming collaborative creative partnerships with clients and to provide technology solutions across a wide range of global markets.

“Ideally, Design Consulting has a seat at the table when a concept is being developed,” Fisher said. “Technology is no longer an amenity, but an expectation that has become an integral part of the client experience. People want to be connected and with so many emerging technologies to choose from, we are a technology partner who guides the convergence of technology systems for our client’s projects. Engaging a technology consultant early in the design process is critical to the success of a project, from themed entertainment to integrated resorts, to museums and airports. We want to be the first handshake in what will become a long-term Electrosonic relationship.”

To better serve clients, Design Consulting has added three new disciplines to its traditional AV design business: information and communications technology (ICT), security, surveillance and access control systems (SSA), and acoustics. “We have listened to our clients and we are evolving as a business to meet their needs in the ever-changing climate of the technology industry,” Fisher said.

ICT is the central nervous system of a project or property and the foundation that supports all technology systems. It is the physical layer, passive network cabling infrastructure that supports active network systems such as IT, Wi-Fi, DAS, audiovisual, control systems, iPTV, security, surveillance, access control, and building management systems.

SSA supports the protection of people, property, and places and provides safe environments for people to live, work and play.

Architectural acoustics maximize the functionality and experience of a system or physical space. “It’s what brings everything in the space or environment together and is crucial to ensuring that the message and the story created can be heard,” said Pourciau, the recently named director of Design Consulting–Audiovisual.

“Design Consulting’s expanded disciplines offer a more holistic solution to projects,” Pourciau continued. “As we all know, the world is becoming more and more connected. Our Design Consulting team now supports our customers by providing complete, converged solutions through our network infrastructure, security, and acoustical design along with our existing audiovisual expertise.”

Fisher and Pourciau, New Orleans natives who have known each other for more than 20 years, are qualified to lead Electrosonic Design Consulting through a new period of growth and expansion.

Fisher, a former recording artist and professional touring musician, has worked in the technology industry for 28 years. He began in the telecommunications industry where he launched a startup technology division at an electrical contracting firm in New Orleans, with Pourciau. It was there that he and Pourciau first worked with Electrosonic on the 4D theater experience, “Beyond All Boundaries,” at The National WWII Museum. Over the last decade, Fisher has led the delivery of large-scale, international design consulting projects.

Pourciau also spent his early career as a professional touring musician and became fascinated with the sonic affect that sound has on the overall audience experience. For the past 20 years, he has consulted for both architectural acoustics and complex sound reinforcement design for projects around the world. He has also been a featured speaker at the Asia Theme Park and Attractions Summit and on various other TEA Education panels.

To better accommodate clients coast to coast, Design Consulting has opened new offices in New Orleans and Las Vegas. “Both cities have large and expanding markets for Design Consulting’s services with a wealth of technical talent,” Pourciau said. “Las Vegas and its integrated resorts span entertainment, gaming, hospitality, retail, food and beverage, and themed retail experiences. New Orleans is strong in sports venues, performing arts, convention and meeting spaces, and attractions like The National WWII Museum. These are all growth markets for Electrosonic Design Consulting.”