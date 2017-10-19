DVIGear Launches 4K HyperLight DisplayPort Cables

The What: DVIGear has introduced its HyperLight Series, a new generation of advanced Active Optical Cables (AOC). These cables support the extension of DisplayPort 1.4 signals with aggregate data rates up to 32.4Gbps (HBR3) and are HDCP 1.4 / 2.2 compliant. They support resolutions up to 8K at 30Hz (4:4:4) for cable lengths up to 50 meters (164 feet) and 4K at 60Hz (4:4:4) for cables up to 100 meters (328 feet).

The What Else: Constructed using a hybrid design of four POF (Polyfluorinated Optical Fiber) and six copper wires, plenum-rated HyperLight cables are rugged, lightweight, and highly flexible, with a minimum bend radius of two millimeters. To minimize cable diameter during installation, two removable DisplayPort docking connectors may be detached, revealing a connector cross-section that measures 10 by 12.4 millimeters. The docking connectors include a locking pin for added security. These features, plus an optional pulling sleeve, make the cables easy to install even in narrow conduits or in plenum air spaces.