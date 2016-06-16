DLP Laser Projector Series from Digital Projection Unveiled at InfoComm 2016



The E-Vision Laser 6500 DPI

The What: Digital Projection International (DPI) unveiled two new high-lumen, budget-oriented E-Vision laser projectors at InfoComm 2016. Building on the success of the E-Vision Laser 8500, DPI developed the E-Vision Laser 6500 and 7500 bringing a variety of price points, capabilities, and installation flexibility to the E-Vision series.

The What Else: Developed to save end-users valuable time and budget by removing lamp maintenance from the display, DPI’s E-Vision Laser projectors deliver imaging solutions that installers and system integrators can deploy with minimal maintenance throughout the lifetime of the display. With no lamp replacement cycles to maintain, E-Vision Laser displays have a lower cost of ownership over the lifespan of the display than many lamp-illuminated projector solutions. Additionally, all E-Vision Laser projectors deliver nearly unlimited tilt capabilities giving DPI’s customers an unprecedented amount of installation flexibility. Applications can feature imagery positioned vertically, horizontally, and almost everything in between, without degrading the light source lifespan.

The E-Vision Laser 6500 delivers 6,500 lumens, advanced image contrast of 5,000:1 and capabilities such as DICOM simulation mode. A key differentiator for the E-Vision Laser 6500 rests in its quiet operation, making it an optimal solution for boardrooms and other applications where the projector and audience are closely co-located. Inputs include DVI, HDMI and an HDBaseT interface with built-in support for transmission of uncompressed high definition video over standard CAT5e/6 LAN cable. This also allows the projector to be placed up to 100m from the source with a low-cable cost. For ease of use, the E-Vision Laser 6500 also contains built-in compatibility with Crestron RoomView Connected, PJLink – AMX SSDP, and LAN.

Built on the same electronics and functionality as the E-Vision Laser 8500, the E-Vision Laser 7500 delivers an array of features: brightness at 7,500 lumens, geometry correction, edge blending, Lens Memory presets, and DICOM simulation mode. With features galore and brightness to spare, the E-Vision Laser 7500 thrives in most commercial applications needing a bright, consistent, and reliable imaging solution. For applications needing an ultra short throw solution, the E-Vision Laser 7500 can be paired with DPI’s newly launched 0.38:1 Ultra Short Throw (UST) lens. This projector/lens combo is capable of creating an image width between 6.9 feet to approximately 24 feet. Inputs include Displayport, DVI, HDMI and an HDBaseT interface with built-in support for transmission of uncompressed high definition video over standard CAT5e/6 LAN cable. For ease of use, the E-Vision Laser 7500 also contains built-in compatibility with Crestron RoomView Connected, PJLink – AMX SSDP and LAN.

The Bottom Line: The E-Vision Laser 6500 is already shipping in North America, and the E-Vision Laser 7500 ships Q3, 2016.