Diversified Names Wende Cook as Director Business Development, Federal Solutions

Diversified has appointed industry veteran Wende Cook to its Federal Solutions Group as director of business development to help support Diversified’s growth and opportunities within this evolving market.

With more than two decades of expertise, she has built a vast network of strategic relationships with the DoD, Federal Civilian IT customers, and key partners. Her experience extends to providing IT and engineering solutions, telecommunications, and electronic security services to federal agencies.

Wende Cook, director of business development, federal solutions, Diversified

Diversified's Federal Solutions Group has experience supporting the unique challenges and requirements of the DoD and government when developing C2 large-scale visualization solutions for mission-critical environments. With a proven record working in this environment, the team develops solutions that are robust, redundant, flexible, scalable, and deployable.

"I am very excited to join the Diversified team,” Cook said. “It’s a critical moment in the audiovisual technology market, and Diversified provides unique capabilities transforming the customer experience.”

Jonathon Reany, Vice President, Federal Solutions Group added, "Wende is an exciting addition to our team. She understands the unique challenges and needs of our clients. With her extensive network of strategic relationships in the federal space, she will be instrumental to the continued growth of this division."