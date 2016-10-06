Consultants' Picks for Best Products

We polled contributing consultants about which products they liked best in over the previous year, and why. Here’s a sampling of their responses:

Astro Spatial Audio

“A new system for space mapping and electro-acoustical environments. This is a new and surprisingly affordable system to allow the design of spatial environments.”

Meyer Sound's Leopard Meyer Sound LEOPARD

“These compact linear arrays allow for the highest-end audio in smaller venues.”

Christie Laser Phosphor Projectors

“Mid-power laser phosphor projectors provide an excellent solution for facilities that burn through lots of lamp hours, and have limited access to, and/or resources for, frequent lamp and filter replacements. This technology, with Christie's brand reputation, makes this an easy choice.”

Crestron's DM TXRX-100 STR Crestron DM TXRX-100 STR

“The DM TXRX-100 STR can function as a streaming encoder or decoder. The best feature in our opinion is that it can operate as a standalone device and doesn’t have to be associated with a Crestron DM System.”

EAW Anya

“These line arrays allow a straight hang and highly controllable coverage.”

Biamp's Tesira family separate.”

Extron DTP CrossPoint 4K Scalers

“Extron DTP CrossPoint 4K Scaler is a solid product. It is as reliable as they come. The audio and AEC feature offers excellent audio quality. The main feature is their new Vector 4K Scaling for upscaling and downscaling with the 4:4:4 chroma sampling and 30 bit color precision. ”

Sennheiser's EW D1-845S

Sennheiser D-1 Wireless

“For low-count wireless applications, the Sennheiser D-1 offers an exceptional-sounding system with a solid build to users who are both quality and budget conscious.”Symetrix Radius

“I've long been a fan of Symetrix DSP. The Radius family provides all the features, functions, and quality I typically need. I can cover a lot of ground with one Radius 12x8 EX. Their Composer software is some of the best, most intuitive for programming complex signal flow and custom GUIs.”

