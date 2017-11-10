Comprehensive Introduces HDBaseT Wallplate Extender Kit

The What: Comprehensive Connectivity Company has launched the HDBaseT Wall Plate Extender TX/RX Kit (up to 70 meters) with HDMI, VGA, and audio (CHE-HDBTWP230K).

The What Else: This kit includes one wallplate and one receiver and extends HDMI, VGA, and stereo audio signals up to 230 feet with a 1080p resolution over a single Cat-5/Cat-5e/Cat-6 unshielded twisted-pair network patch cable via HDBaseT technology. Connection to the wall box is made using 90-degree cable connectors. It features auto switching to display the last connected device, front button for manual switching, and serial RS-232 switching option from a control device. It supports any OS and requires no driver setup. Bidirectional power allows connection to either the wallplate end or receiver end. HDCP and EDID are supported via HDBaseT.