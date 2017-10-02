ClearOne Launches VIEW Pro Line of Multimedia Streaming Hardware

The What: ClearOne has launched the VIEW Pro line of digital video processing and management products designed for low bandwidth, low latency, and high image quality using existing IP networks.

The What Else: With various rack-mount components, as well as compact decoding options offering H.264 compression, 24-bit color, up to 1080p resolution at 60Hz, ultra-low latency, video windowing, and advanced content control, the VIEW Pro line is engineered to provide scalability to digital display networks, whether in a new construction or renovation environment. The mass proliferation of H.264 endpoints (IP cameras, mobile devices, PC streaming, digital signage players, video recorders) means that many businesses and organizations already have compatible components, and by sending the video signal over IP, the VIEW Pro system eliminates the need for additional encoders, decoders, and other hardware.

“The VIEW Pro line of multimedia streaming hardware offers any business of any size the opportunity to add HD video and multimedia distribution to their existing data infrastructure,” said Lewis Eig, ClearOne sales director. “Our advanced decoding and encoding algorithms and hardware eliminate the need for additional data lines and expensive construction, lowering the cost and install time for organizations looking to upgrade the digital media capabilities and quality of their office, retail location, or public space.”

The VIEW Pro line’s flexibility is enhanced by the company’s PANORAMA and CONSOLE software, which allow operators to manage displays of any shape, size or resolution, an ability that is becoming more important as companies opt for LED displays with dimensions and pixel counts outside the 1080p or 4K standards. These software controls allow companies to manage multi-panel video walls, multi-display distributed video networks, or turn a single display into a video wall by displaying multiple sources in windows. The power of VIEW Pro in these situations lives in the nodes or endpoints, so as the system grows, so does its windowing and video wall processing power, making it a scalable system for large and small video wall projects alike.