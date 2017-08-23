Classic, With a Twist

Megan A. Dutta

This month’s issue takes a look back at classic AV, and it has gotten me reminiscing about my tradeshow past.

My first major AV show was as an exhibitor at CEDIA 2006, and I remember spending hours planning out how to lay cable under the carpet and get content from media players to 200-pound-plus displays. We’d get onsite, and anytime there was a minor change we’d all collectively groan. Even the smallest move meant pulling cable out of the carpet, rearranging things in the booth’s control closet, and a whole lot of tradeshow labor money. Plus, nobody liked mounting those heavy displays.

Fast forward to InfoComm 2017, and exhibitor setup was a whole different ballgame. All the media players were pre-programmed with content, ready to go, and we just had to plug them in. Even the commercial displays were light as a feather, which was a relief to the setup team. We even had a TV in water. It’s crazy to me how far our industry has come in just the last 10 years, and I’m excited to see the changes ahead in the next decade.

As you can probably tell by now, there’s also a change at SCN. I’m pleased to have been chosen to put a new twist on your classic pro AV magazine. I’ve spent the last decade on the manufacturing side of the audiovisual world, working with multiple companies to create an AV ecosystem, getting to know #AVTweeps, and volunteering for industry associations like InfoComm and Women in Consumer Technology.

I was born and raised in the Chicago area. I love my hometown for its hustle and heart—a booming metropolis with Midwest friendliness. I like to think that describes me, as well. I move at a lightning-fast pace, but I also take the time to stop and get to know people. That’s why I want SCN to be OUR magazine. I want to know what you think has been underreported, what has been overhyped, and what you love about this publication. So, what’s your vision?

Lindsey Adler did a remarkable job running SCN and working closely with all of our friends in the audiovisual world. I’m excited to carry on her legacy and continue pushing SCN forward into the ever-changing future of AV.