AVPro Global Adds ISF Specialist Jason Dustal

- AVPro Global Holdings, home to AVProStore.com, Murideo, and AVProConnect, has added Jason Dustal to its team of technical support specialists. Dustal, a veteran calibrator, will apply his expertise to help better service AVPro customer base.
- Dustal is an ISF specialist who has calibrated more than 4,000 displays. He has worked for Best Buy as a national trainer for home theater installations and ISF calibrations. Jason has also taught ISF certification courses for Best Buy, Geek Squad U.S., Canada, and Mexico, plus the Magnolia Design Centers.
- “There aren’t too many companies in the AV world who stay on the cutting edge of AV technology and have such a passion around education,” Dustal said. “After witnessing their ‘no nonsense’ approach to the challenges that we face, I knew that AVPro was the right place for me.”
- “We are ecstatic to have Jason on the team,” said Matt Murray of AVPro Global. “He is incredibly valuable to our customers when it comes to helping them implement technology. He has been a trainer for as long as I can remember and has a way of presenting information so it simply makes sense. He will be heading up our training department and leading the charge on supporting customers who are dealing with HDR and calibration. This addition to our team is truly a huge benefit to AVProConnect and Murideo.”