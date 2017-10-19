AVIXA Announces New Membership Structure

AVIXA is set to roll out a new membership structure with the aim of enhancing growth opportunities for pro AV businesses and individuals.

As part of AVIXA's three-year strategic plan, a key initiative is restructuring the membership model to increase member value. When developing the improved program, the association considered many factors, such as various member needs based on location in the world, groups that might consider joining the AV community, and products and services the association currently offers that aren't being utilized by members. The new membership structure was developed based on feedback from members around the world, AVIXA's board of directors, the membership committee, and staff throughout the association.

The hallmark of the new structure is greater flexibility, which allows members to have the experience that fits their professional needs. The new structure will offer three different levels of membership for individuals, providing various benefits, such as free access to shows around the world, eligibility for council membership, access to standards, and discounts on education. The top-tier individual membership will provide unlimited access to AVIXA's online training.

Companies can elect to join as enterprise members, with three levels to choose from, plus an option to create a custom enterprise membership. Depending on the level of enterprise membership, companies will have access to a variety of benefits, such as online training for their employees, contract training, discounts on market research, and exhibition space at trade shows. The different levels include varying numbers of individual memberships that can be distributed to employees.

"AVIXA provides a community for audiovisual service providers, live events professionals, manufacturers, and technology managers to come together to move the industry forward. It's the association's mission to provide the resources needed for AV professionals to thrive," said Betsy Jaffe, senior vice president, Member Services, AVIXA. "The new membership offerings will also bring professionals from related industries into conversations about the industry, so we can educate them on the value AV professionals bring to enhancing AV experiences."