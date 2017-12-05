AV Junction Launches Global AV Freelance Platform

Taking a step forward in its mission to simplify and systemize the hiring and management of independent contractors, AV Junction has launched a global web platform for the audiovisual industry. AV Junction aims to streamline the hiring and management of independent contractors for AV businesses while simultaneously helping industry freelancers to find new employment opportunities. Registration for the portal is now open here.

“AV Junction is a fully-integrated, multi-featured web platform that enables AV companies to search for, hire, and manage qualified freelancers on a project-to-project basis, as needed, from anywhere in the world,” said Paul Weatherhead, founder and CEO. “AV companies can post an unlimited number of jobs, search a vast worldwide database of independents, create work order contracts for hiring, message freelancers directly, and make secure payments. Meanwhile, industry freelancers can join the database free of charge to easily search for and apply to relevant jobs based on skill, sector, and job type.”

AV Junction is a solution built to address all of the issues that currently plague AV operations directors, project managers, and resource coordinators that are tasked to hire and manage AV freelancers for multiple projects. As the former vice president of operations at integration firm Advanced, Weatherhead experienced how difficult securing freelancers and navigating a long-distance employment relationship could be for everyone involved.

“I realized that there was no standard industry solution for finding and hiring AV freelancers,” he said. “It was either through an ad-hoc process or via a ‘middleman’ recruiting agency. Likewise, there is no AV-specific job platform for freelancers to refer to when looking for work. I knew that there could be a better way to connect hiring companies and independent freelancers all over the world, and importantly, give both parties autonomy to find jobs and hire talent when they want, independent of an agency or coordinator—that’s how AV Junction was born.”

AV Junction encompasses the entire spectrum of the AV company and freelancer relationship—from the application process to the payment of the final invoice. Specific platform features include:

Qualified Applicant Searching: AV companies can find qualified and competent AV technicians in local or remote areas if their go-to talent is unavailable.

Simple Invoicing: Freelancers can enjoy simple invoicing with easy work order creation for every hire, and the ability to set payment terms ahead of time.

Milestone Payouts: AV companies and freelancers can set customized project 'milestones' on fixed priced work orders to provide insurance of work completion, thereby improving customer satisfaction.

Secure Payment Processing: A payment processor by STRIPE Connect handles payouts in multiple currencies and leverages a sophisticated milestone completion process. The milestone process ensures that freelancers get paid securely and on time and allows employers to approve payouts when work is completed properly.

Ratings System: AV companies can rate freelancers after each project, boosting attractiveness to other potential employers after a job well done. Freelancers can also rate employers on factors like communication, use of tools, and timeliness of payment.



AV Junction is available to commercial and residential systems integrators, rental, live event and staging professionals, exhibit and production houses, and audiovisual manufacturers globally, wherever Stripe is accepted. Interested customers can sign up for a free three-month trial to begin. After 90 days, users can choose between an ‘Economy’ package, with a pay-as-you-go model offering access to the site with limited features and a flat fee per hire, or a ‘Professional’ package which includes a $150 USD monthly subscription with full site access, full features, and a discounted flat fee per hire.

All applicants are vetted by AV Junction; once approved, they will receive a “verified” check mark on their profiles. All participating freelancers can showcase their skills, search for short-term jobs, submit quotes, easily provide progress updates, and secure efficient payments.

“For the very first time, freelancers can minimize the risk of experiencing delayed or missing payments on a secure portal,” Weatherhead said. “And, for the first time ever, AV companies have access to a portal of freelance professionals that they can review and work with. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”