ATEN North America Appoints Holly Garcia Vice President

ATEN Technology has named Holly Garcia vice president. Garcia will be responsible for the overall strategy, growth, and profitability of ATEN’s North American Business Unit, inclusive of sales, marketing, product management, and channel strategy within its product portfolio of connectivity and management solutions.

“Holly is a highly experienced executive leader, with an excellent performance record in effectively motivating and leading business teams to achieve organizational growth in all areas,” said Kevin Chen, CEO of ATEN International. “We are thrilled to have someone of her caliber spearhead the development and integration of ideas and plans to accommodate the strategic and financial growth objectives and business goals of the company.”

A 20-year veteran of the information technology industry, Garcia is a proficient executive leader with comprehensive business management experience. Prior to her new role at ATEN, Garcia held tenure at Ingram Micro, joining the company in 2000 and held various roles such as director of vendor management, including the Cisco and components business units, executive director of sales for Ingram Micro’s major accounts organization, and as executive director of advanced solutions, where she was responsible for the company’s data center software, infrastructure, and Dell EMC business unit.

Prior to joining Ingram Micro, Garcia was manager of product and inventory management at Merisel.

“I’m excited to be a part of the ATEN team and eager to implement new ideas and methodologies that will further ATEN’s market reach and global expansion within the connectivity and management solutions space,” Garcia said. “Focusing on growing revenues and elevating organizational productivity through efficiency and consistent performance will allow ATEN to continue as the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and pro AV connectivity solutions.”